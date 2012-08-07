Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Eastman Kodak Co, which is planning to auction 1,100 digital patents, received two bids from investor groups including Apple Inc and Google Inc of between $150 million and $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* BHP Billiton Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, is in talks with Harry Winston, the Canadian mining and retail group, about a sale of its diamond business, the Financial Times reported.

* Australian mining magnate Nathan Tinkler has no plans to cut the A$5.25 billion ($5.56 billion) offer to take Whitehaven Coal Ltd private despite a weak commodities outlook, Bloomberg reported.

* United Parcel Service Inc’s planned acquisition of TNT Express NV is on track to win approval from European regulators in the fourth quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing executives of both companies.

* Youku Inc, China’s largest online video company by revenues, tried to reassure investors that its planned merger with Tudou Holdings Ltd, the number two, was on track to close in the current quarter, the Financial Times reported.