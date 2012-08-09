FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* South Korean refinery-to-retailer GS Group is considering acquiring U.S. metalworking fluid maker Houghton International Inc through its GS Energy affiliate, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

* Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank A/S , is close to putting its pension arm Danica up for sale, a move which could generate 20 billion crowns ($3.32 billion), business daily Borsen reported on Wednesday, citing Chief Executive Eivind Kolding.

* Prozone Capital Shopping Centre, the demerged arm of the clothing retail player Provogue India Ltd, could be listed on the markets around mid-August, the Economic Times reported. The new entrant in the real estate space is a joint venture between Provogue (India) and UK FTSE-100-listed Capital Shopping Centres Plc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
