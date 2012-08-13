Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines will decide within weeks whether to pursue a merger, including the “attractive option” of merging with smaller rival U.S. Airways Group Inc, the Financial Times reported.

* Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain’s No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion), according to the Sunday Telegraph.

* British budget hotelier Travelodge is expected to pursue a company voluntary arrangement as it seeks to rebalance its finances, the Times reported.

* Mehmet Dalman, the chairman of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp Plc, has hired Amre Youness, who worked on the original flotation of the mining company, to carry out work on his plans to split the firm in two, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Finland’s national carrier Finnair Oyj, mired in years of losses, could become a part of a bigger alliance or entity, its Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen told daily Helsingin Sanomat.

* EQT Partners, the Swedish private equity group, has clinched a closely fought bidding battle to buy IT process automation company UC4 from the Carlyle Group LP for 220 million euros ($270.9 million), the Financial Times reported citing people close to the situation.

* As Eastman Kodak Co’s patent auction draws to a close, the bankrupt photography company has only received lowball bids for the patents that it believes are worth $2.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed sources.

* South African financial services provider Sanlam Ltd is considering a stake of up to 49 percent in Malaysian insurer Pacific & Orient Bhd’s (P&O), The Edge Weekly reported quoting unidentified sources.

* DLF Ltd, the country’s largest real-estate developers, has sold its 17.5-acre plot at Lower Parel in Mumbai to Lodha Developers for Rs 2,750 crore, making a profit of over Rs 2,000 crore over seven years, the Economic Times reported.