Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug. 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Citigroup chief executive Vikram Pandit has rejected the idea of big banks being split up, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* Micron Technology, which was chosen as an equity investor for failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, will provide a total of 280 billion yen ($3.5 billion) to Elpida, the Asahi newspaper reported on its website on Tuesday, without citing sources.

* Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp aims to cut 8,000 jobs or 15 percent of its global workforce, including 3,000 from the sale of two TV factories in China and Mexico to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
