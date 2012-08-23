Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc, trying to bring life to a stalled deal for Dollar Thrifty Automotive, has begun asking shareholders for the price at which they would sell the company, Bloomberg News reported.

* Sony Corp is considering hundreds of layoffs at a mobile phone plant in Sweden, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, in what would be one of the first major strategic decisions by the Japanese company on its former joint venture with Ericsson.

* Sharp Corp’s main creditors Mizuho Corporate Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are considering extending another 230 billion yen ($2.90 billion) in loans to the struggling TV maker, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.