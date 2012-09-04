FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
September 4, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Nearly six months after UB Group Chairman Vijay Mallya put the stake sale process of Whyte & Mackay on the fast track to find a solution to United Spirits’ high leverage, Mallya is understood to be nearing a deal to offload 49 per cent stake in the flagship subsidiary, reported Business Standard.

* Chennai-based Sun Group, promoter of Sun TV and SpiceJet, has entered the race for Deccan Chargers, the Indian Premier League team owned by the Deccan Chronicle Group, reported the Financial Express.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.