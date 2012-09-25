Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Singapore investment fund Temasek has sounded out potential buyers for its 6 billion pound stake in Standard Chartered, potentially reigniting talk of a takeover of the emerging markets bank, the Financial Times reported.

* BP’s oligarch partners may consider making a cash offer for all of the British company’s 50 percent stake in their Russian joint venture TNK-BP, in a move that would make the sale process significantly more competitive, the Telegraph reported.