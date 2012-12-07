FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
December 7, 2012

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
    
     * UPS is making progress in its quest to win EU
approval for its 5.2 billion euro takeover of TNT Express
 but still faces a big challenge in convincing Brussels
that it has a credible buyer for a swath of assets across
eastern Europe, the Financial Times reported. ()
    
    * BG Group is exploring selling more assets linked to
it $20 billion natural gas development in Australia, in yet
another move to unlock capital that would help finance its
spending commitments, the Financial Times reported. ()
  
    
    * Online poker company PokerStars is discussing a deal to
buy the Atlantic Club casino from investment firm Colony Capital
LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people
familiar with the matter.

