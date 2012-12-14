Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Alcatel-Lucent has secured a 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) debt financing deal with banks that the money-losing telecom-equipment company hopes will buy enough time to return the company to profitability, the Wall Street Journal said. ()

* Man Group is weighing up significant accounting write-offs next year related to its 2010 acquisition of GLG Partners, a move that will raise eyebrows after the announcement on Monday that former GLG boss Emmanuel Roman is to be the new chief executive of the company, the Financial Times said. ()

* Pfizer Inc’s planned U.S. initial public offering of its animal-health unit Zoetis Inc is likely by January or February and expected to raise about $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

* Hostess Brands Inc, the bankrupt Twinkie and Wonder Bread maker, has received bids for assets being sold by about two dozen parties including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger Co, according to a report by Bloomberg.

* Best Buy Co Inc shares rose on Thursday after the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that company founder Richard Schulze will make a fully financed offer to take the company private by Saturday this week.