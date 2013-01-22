FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Rio Tinto is evaluating options for its troubled Mozambique coal business, including partnering with rival mining companies on rail infrastructure, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the situation. ()

* Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet, has reignited a dispute with the budget airline’s directors over a plan to buy more planes by threatening to sell down his 37 percent family stake, the Daily Telegraph reported. ()

* Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian master property developer, is expected to list on the local bourse in June in a deal set to raise more than $300 million, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

