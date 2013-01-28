FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Internal reviews by banks in Singapore have found evidence that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the offshore foreign exchange market, according to a source with knowledge of the inquiries.

* Bank of America has begun moving $50 billion of derivatives out of its Irish-based operations into its British subsidiary, The Financial Times reported.

* Barclays and Credit Suisse are both preparing collateralised loan obligations - which bundle corporate loans primarily for leveraged buyouts into a single vehicle - for investment groups Pramerica and Cairn Capital, said sources close to the deals. ()

* British insurer Admiral plans to buy law firm Lyons Davidson to limit the financial impact of a ban on lawyers paying for accident victims’ contact details, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing an unnamed source.

* BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, has taken an $80 million stake in Twitter Inc, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

* Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc will announce plans for a smaller board and a new company name as it seeks to break with two years of damaging battles between investors, a source familiar with the matter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.