Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Softbank Corp will issue $3.2 billion in corporate bonds, the biggest ever by a non-financial Japanese firm to retail investors, to convert part of the $17.7 billion in short-term loans used to purchase Sprint Nextel Corp to longer term debt, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Online scrapbook Pinterest is trying to raise a new round of funding that would give it a valuation of $2 billion to $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Turkey’s Cukurova Holding is determined to recover a disputed stake in Turkcell from Russian partner Altimo and is seeking a loan of up to $2 billion to do so, sources familiar with the situation said.

* The head of Royal Bank of Scotland’s investment banking arm is set to give up a bonus pot worth 4 million pounds ($6.27 million) as he resigns from the lender over its involvement in Libor-rigging, The Telegraph reported.

* Walt Disney is “exploring an exit” of ESPN from the UK, after the sports network incurred losses and lost key sports rights contracts, the Financial Times reported.

* Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s second largest listed bank by assets, is considering making an offer to buy Spain’s Banco Gallego, two sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
