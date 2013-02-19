FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. office supply chains Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc are in advanced discussions for a merger, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* The Spanish authorities will take a majority stake of 65 percent in small, unlisted lender BMN after a cash injection and the conversion of preference shares into capital, a source with direct knowledge of the operation said on Monday.

* Telco, the holding company which controls Telecom Italia , is gearing up to write down the value of its 22.45 percent stake in the Italian telecoms company, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

* Singapore’s central bank is expected to scrap its U.S. dollar-linked interbank lending rate, according to a banker with knowledge of regulators’ reviews into the setting of interest rates following the Libor rate rigging scandal.

* AllThingsD, the widely-read technology blog run by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, has begun discussions with owner News Corp about extending or ending their partnership, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is favoured to secure a majority stake in troubled U.S. electric car maker Fisker Automotive, according to two sources familiar with Fisker’s search for a strategic investor or partner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
