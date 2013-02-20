Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Vodafone has hired its long-time bank Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible multi-billion-euro bid for German cable operator Kabel Deutschland, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, has hired banks to arrange meetings with investors to test market interest towards possible Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, a banking source told Reuters.