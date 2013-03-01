Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* BlueMountain Capital, a hedge fund involved in JPMorgan Chase & Co’s $6.2 billion trading loss last year, tried to recruit several employees in the bank’s chief investment office in the months before the losses, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Executives at large European banks said they were at risk of losing key traders and managers to the US and other international rivals after the European Union provisionally agreed on a 1:1 bonus-to-salary ratio, the Financial Times reported.

* Chief Executive Stephen Hester has sent the strongest signal yet that Royal Bank of Scotland could be ready for reprivatisation next year as the state-owned bank announced that a series of scandals had helped push it into losses of more than 5 billion pounds for 2012, the Financial Times reported.

* At least three Spanish banks, Santander SA, Sabadell SA and Popular Espanol SA, have submitted non-binding bids for nationalised lender Catalunya Banc, three sources familiar with the auction said.

* Bushnell, which makes outdoor products and accessories such as eyewear and riflescopes for hunters, is up for a sale in a deal that could be worth $1 billion, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Paris-based private equity firm PAI Partners is close to swallowing R&R Ice Cream Plc, one of Britain’s biggest privately-owned food companies, in a deal worth more than 700 million pounds ($1.06 billion), Sky News reported.

* SunTrust Banks Inc has found at least three private equity firms interested in buying its Ridgeworth Investments asset management unit, sources said, in the bank’s third attempt to sell the firm in as many years.