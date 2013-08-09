Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* BlackBerry Ltd is warming up to the possibility of going private, as the smartphone maker battles to revive its fortunes, several sources familiar with the situation said.

* Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) has received two offers for its Australian satellite business in the final round of the bidding, including one from U.S.-listed Intelsat SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Bloomberg reported that SingTel is considering an initial public offering of its Australian satellite unit after drawing lower-than-expected bids for the business, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* French utility GDF Suez is buying British construction firm Balfour Beatty’s UK facilities management division, WorkPlace, Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

* Britain’s Tesco Plc, the world’s No.3 retailer, is set to announce on Friday an agreement to merge its operations in China with a division of state-controlled retailer China Resources Enterprise (CRE), Sky News reported on Thursday citing people close to the talks.

* Ellie Mae Inc, whose software is used by mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has interviewed banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

* Energy focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings will list a new energy vehicle - Riverstone Energy - on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is unlikely to decide how it plans to sell more than 300 UK branches until the end of next month after extending a deadline for prospective bidders, industry sources said. There are three potential bidders, who have this week been finalising leadership and how to structure what is proving to be a complex deal, sources said.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is negotiating final terms of a deal with U.S. securities regulators to end a yearlong probe of derivatives bets that led to the bank’s largest trading loss ever, Bloomberg reported two people briefed on the talks as saying. ()

* Starboard Value LP, an investor in Smithfield Foods Inc , approached buyout firms and meat processors to encourage them to form a bidding group to derail a Chinese takeover, Bloomber reported citing two people familiar with the process. ()