Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* NYSE Euronext has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co and Societe Generale to help arrange a potential $1 billion IPO for its European equity operations, Bloomberg news agency reported.

* New China Trust, which was leading a consortium of Chinese investors in a $4.2 billion bid for American International Group Inc’s (AIG) aircraft-leasing unit, pulled out of the deal in May, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

* Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil’s largest diversified steelmaking group, is interested in acquiring control of mining firm MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA from embattled tycoon Eike Batista, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.