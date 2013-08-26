FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 26, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm MBK Partners has agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in ING’s South Korean insurance unit for 1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday.

* German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) plans to start a bidding process in the next few weeks to sell its public finance specialist unit, Depfa, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

* BATS Global Markets Inc, the third-largest U.S. stock exchange, is in advanced talks to merge with smaller rival Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Alibaba Group is planning a management structure that would allow its partners to nominate the board and retain control over decision-making after it goes public, the Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET) daily reported on Friday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc put four senior technology specialists on administrative leave after a trading glitch that led to a flood of erroneous options trades, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
