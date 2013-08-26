FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
August 26, 2013

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Malaysia’s largest mobile phone operator by market value Axiata Group Bhd is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its telecommunication tower assets estimated to be worth up to $500 million, three people familiar with the deal said.

* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is looking to raise at least $500 million by listing a hospitality trust in Singapore next year to help refinance some of the debt that his companies took on to win control of Fraser and Neave (F&N) FRNM.SI, people with knowledge of the matter said.

* Russian potash producer Uralkali, which has pulled out of a trading venture with its Belarusian partner, is in talks to buy distributors on key markets to maximise sales, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday.

* Private equity firm MBK Partners has agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in ING’s South Korean insurance unit for 1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday.

* German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) plans to start a bidding process in the next few weeks to sell its public finance specialist unit, Depfa, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

* BATS Global Markets Inc, the third-largest U.S. stock exchange, is in advanced talks to merge with smaller rival Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Alibaba Group is planning a management structure that would allow its partners to nominate the board and retain control over decision-making after it goes public, the Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET) daily reported on Friday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc put four senior technology specialists on administrative leave after a trading glitch that led to a flood of erroneous options trades, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

