#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 4:45 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Shell plans to sell its stake in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, following a $2 billion write-down of the company’s North American assets, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shell’s sale of leases on 106,000 acres in the oil-and-gas-rich region illustrates the struggles major oil companies have had in places where smaller energy firms have thrived. ()

* Singapore’s United Overseas Bank Ltd and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd are considering a bid for Hong Kong’s Wing Hang Bank Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Toronto-listed oil company Pacific Rubiales, Colombia’s second-biggest producer of crude, could buy rival Petrominerales next Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday, after shares in the companies had been halted.

* King.com Ltd, the British mobile gaming company best known for its hit puzzle game ‘Candy Crush Saga’, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* Creditors are set to provide $5.9 billion in financing to Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), a person involved in the talks told Reuters on Monday, offering a lifeline to the embattled owner of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

* Shares in OZ Minerals jumped more than 6 percent on Monday after a British newspaper reported that Glencore Xstrata is considering a takeover offer for the Australian copper miner after acquiring up to a 10 percent stake.

* Mexican conglomerate Alfa, which manufactures car parts, petrochemicals and other products, is planning an initial public offering of its food unit Sigma Alimentos, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

* Goldman Sachs’ private equity unit is close to buying a stake in Denmark’s oil and gas group DONG Energy , Danish business daily Borsen reported on Friday.

* AXA is set to confirm the closing of a deal to spin off its private-equity arm early this week, the head of AXA Private Equity said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
