Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Siemens is a possible bidder to buy a Greek rolling stock operating company, a source close to the talks said on Monday, making it the first major German company to take an interest in the country’s asset sales programme.

* Macquarie Group and a group led by non-bank lender Pepper Australia made final, rival bids for assets with an estimated net book value of A$1 billion ($935 million) that Lloyd’s Banking Group is selling in a global restructuring, people familiar with the matter said.

* Some of the world’s largest private equity firms have made preliminary offers for Johnson & Johnson’s Ortho Clinical Diagnostics unit, which makes blood screening equipment and laboratory blood tests and could fetch around $5 billion, several people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Newmont Mining Corp the biggest gold miner in the United States, has joined the race for Glencore Xstrata’s copper mining project in Peru, the Financial Times reported in its Tuesday edition.