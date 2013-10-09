Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Loss-making Italian airline Alitalia risks having to file for bankruptcy if it fails to agree a deal for a capital increase in the next couple of weeks, a government source said on Tuesday.

* Chrysler Group LLC will expand its plant in Mexico to build more of the “Tigershark” engines that will go into many of its passenger cars, sources with knowledge of the issue said on Tuesday.

* Nestle is looking to sell its Jenny Craig diet business and is speaking to a small group of potential buyers about the brand, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

* Britain is on track to sell shares in Royal Mail at the top of its price range, two sources close to the deal said, valuing the postal service at more than $5 billion on the final day that investors can put in orders.

* India’s Tata Steel Ltd is talking to banks about raising $1 billion from an overseas bond sale to refinance a part of its existing debt, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* China’s banking regulator plans to more than triple the minimum registered capital requirement for new wholly-owned foreign banks and joint-venture banks, a state-owned newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Swiss bank Julius Baer expects there to be “hardly any” untaxed German funds sitting in its Swiss accounts by the end of this year, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc has approached fellow U.S. apparel retailer Men’s Wearhouse Inc about a potential tie up, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. It is not clear what form any such tie-up would take, the newspaper reported. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is looking to cut back on lending to businesses it sees as posing risks to its reputation amid a period of heightened regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the situation.

* U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp is in advanced negotiations with the majority shareholder of Celesio AG to buy the German rival for more than 3.74 billion euros ($5.08 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. ()