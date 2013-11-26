FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Chrysler Group LLC, the No. 3 U.S. automaker, has abandoned plans for an initial public offering this year so it can sort out a U.S. tax issue, according to two sources familiar with the process.

* Blackstone Group LP is eyeing an IPO for La Quinta Inns & Suites rather than a sale of the hotel chain, according to a source familiar with the process.

* Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings, ABN AMRO and Credit Suisse are among suitors that have submitted final round bids for Societe Generale’s Asian private bank, which is being valued at around $400 million, people familiar with the matter said.

* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC is in talks with other private equity firms to sell its insurance software provider Applied Systems Inc for more than $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* At least six major private equity groups are competing to buy the industrial packaging segment of Illinois Tool Works Inc , in a deal that could fetch more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* One of the biggest proposed law firm mergers of the year, between the California-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in New York, has been called off, the leaders of the two firms told Reuters Monday.

* Intel Corp is trying to sell its yet-to-launch Internet television service for $500 million and wants to complete a deal by year-end, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

* U.S.-based generic drug maker Mylan Inc and two Indian pharma companies are in the race to acquire Chennai-based Bafna Pharmaceuticals, which makes haemoglobin drug Raricap among other products, the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing two people privy to the deal. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.