Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Bank of Ireland will raise between 500 and 600 million euros of equity as early as next week as part of a key refinancing of 1.8 billion euros of state preference shares, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

* Shares in Vossloh AG, a German maker of trains and rail technology, will be offered at an estimated price range of 68-70 euros each, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Chemicals manufacturer Ashland Inc is in talks with at least seven private equity firms about selling its water technologies unit in a deal that could top $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Teck Resources Ltd, Newmont Mining Corp, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and a firm led by the former head of Barrick Gold are working together on a bid for Glencore Xstrata’s Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Japan’s Panasonic Corp will sell three domestic semiconductor factories to Israel’s TowerJazz as early as the current business year ending March, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, bringing the embattled electronics giant closer to completing the overhaul of its loss-making businesses.

* The U.S. Justice Department is probing Morgan Stanley for its hiring practices in China, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* ThyssenKrupp will sell its U.S. steel plant to a consortium of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in a deal worth 200 billion yen ($1.97 billion), Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported in its online edition on Tuesday, without citing sources.

* Britain’s Serious Fraud Office is considering the possibility of launching a criminal investigation into allegations that Royal Bank of Scotland mistreated struggling small businesses, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter.

* British engineer Amec is eyeing a takeover of U.S.-listed engineering company Foster Wheeler AG in a potential deal that could create a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) energy services group, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

* Privately held Cox Communications is considering bidding for Time Warner Cable either on its own or as part of a joint bid, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

