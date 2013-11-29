FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Swedish utility Vattenfall is considering the sale of its Continental Europe and UK operations next year to focus on its home market and reduce debt, four people familiar with the situation said.

* Swiss lender UBS is scaling back corporate advisory and investment banking services for ultra-rich clients in some emerging market countries to reduce overlap with other departments, three sources familiar with the plan said.

* Chile’s CorpBanca is in takeover talks with Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, Chile’s BCI, Canada’s Scotiabank and Spain’s BBVA as its owner Alvaro Saieh seeks to create a larger regional player, local online news site El Mostrador said on Thursday.

* Germany utility E.ON has decided to sell its Italian business and will shortly begin the search for a buyer, a German newspaper reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

* Anbang Insurance Group is among companies considering bids for Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Hong Kong’s second-largest family-run lender with a market value of $4.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.