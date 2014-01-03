FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
January 3, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British department stores group House of Fraser expects to be listed by the end of the year even as it remains in exclusive talks regarding a potential takeover by its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette, the Times of London reported the CEO of the department store chain as saying.

* A group of Taiwanese companies have applied to the Investment Commission for approval to set up a joint venture with China’s Sinopec Group to build a petrochemical complex on the mainland, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

*JPMorgan Chase & Co., which has been told by U.S. regulators to bolster money-laundering safeguards, has stopped clearing dollar transfers for Latvian lenders, according to the Baltic nation’s banking association. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
