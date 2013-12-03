FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Etisalat could resurrect talks to sell its Sudanese telecom arm Canar to Kuwait’s Zain, as both sides remain keen on a deal despite a breakdown in negotiations earlier this year, a source close to the matter said.

* Shares issued in ThyssenKrupp’s capital increase are being placed at between 17.05 euros and 17.635 euros apiece, two people close to the transaction said late on Monday.

* Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold producer, is poised to announce a board shuffle and name a new chief operating officer, according to several sources familiar with the situation.

* Venezuela’s state-run oil company, PDVSA, and U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp are running tests to evaluate the restart of five units at the 235,000 barrel per day (bpd) Aruba refinery, which was shut last year because of high costs, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

* The United Auto Workers union, the richest U.S. union with $1 billion in assets, is considering hiking membership dues by 25 percent, the first increase since 1967, as it faces dwindling membership and rising costs, a top UAW official and several union sources said.

* The planned initial public offering of Indonesia’s biggest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird, will not happen this year after the company failed to receive regulatory approval in time, said sources with knowledge of the matter.

* GMR Infrastructure has sought 480 crore rupees ($77.1 million) for recovering fixed costs for its 388.5-megawatt (MW) gas-based power plant from the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company, Business Standard reported Tuesday, citing sources. ()

* Children’s Place, the largest children’s apparel retailer in the United States, may partner Indian textile company Arvind for an India entry next year, the Times of India reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.