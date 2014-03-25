FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

March 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* An initial public offering by Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 120-150 Danish crowns ($22.16-$27.70) per share, two sources familiar with the matters said on Monday.

* Royal Bank of Scotland has held preliminary talks over the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens to Sumitomo Mitsui, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

* Harbin Bank Co, a Chinese lender near the nation's border with Russia, and its shareholders will raise about $1.13 billion from a Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/hek87v)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 5.4159 Danish Crowns) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)

