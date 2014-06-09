FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
June 9, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates item on Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi)

June 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s Singapore real estate company Frasers Centrepoint Ltd could raise as much as $358 million by listing a hospitality industry trust business in Singapore, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Tyson Foods Inc has prevailed over Pilgrim’s Pride Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank is mulling taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)

