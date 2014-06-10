RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats items published earlier on Tuesday with no changes to text)

June 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Thai telecoms group True Corp is to offer an 18 percent stake to China Mobile, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* New Zealand’s richest man, Graeme Hart, is exploring a sale of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd that could value the world’s second largest maker of drink cartons at around $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* International Game Technology, a Las Vegas-based slot machine maker, has hired Morgan Stanley to explore a sale as the gaming industry pursues consolidation to combat slow growth, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

