FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats items published earlier on Tuesday with no changes to text)

June 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Thai telecoms group True Corp is to offer an 18 percent stake to China Mobile, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* New Zealand’s richest man, Graeme Hart, is exploring a sale of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd that could value the world’s second largest maker of drink cartons at around $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* International Game Technology, a Las Vegas-based slot machine maker, has hired Morgan Stanley to explore a sale as the gaming industry pursues consolidation to combat slow growth, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.