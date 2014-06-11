FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
June 11, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

June 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Swedish private-equity firm EQT is planning to announce a London listing of food outlet operator SSP next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the firm seeks to take a bite out of the listings market before the summer break.

* Buyout firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC is exploring a sale of Ranpak Corp that could value the company, one of the world’s largest producers of protective paper packaging materials, at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Turkey’s Cukurova Holding is close to securing financing from a local partner to recover a disputed stake in the country’s biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

* Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter makers and their Japanese partners about a deal worth around $2 billion to build transport aircraft for its military that would also be sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

* Patent risk management company RPX Corp is in advanced talks to acquire litigation data provider PatentFreedom, three sources familiar with the deal said, a move that highlights the growing importance of services for companies trying to fend off patent lawsuits.

* IBM Corp is nearing a deal to sell its chip-making business to contract chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
