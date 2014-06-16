FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 16, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A TPG Capital Management-led consortium has agreed to buy the property arm of Australian engineering services firm UGL Ltd for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion), a source told Reuters on Friday.

* Airbus Group and Safran are set to boost co-operation with a joint venture in space launchers, aiming to galvanize Europe’s competitive response to U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX, people familiar with the matter said.

* Investment firm Affiliated Managers Group Inc has reached an in-principle agreement to buy a stake in hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP from the estate of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.