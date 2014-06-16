Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

June 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A TPG Capital Management-led consortium has agreed to buy the property arm of Australian engineering services firm UGL Ltd for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion), a source told Reuters on Friday.

* Airbus Group and Safran are set to boost co-operation with a joint venture in space launchers, aiming to galvanize Europe’s competitive response to U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX, people familiar with the matter said.

* Investment firm Affiliated Managers Group Inc has reached an in-principle agreement to buy a stake in hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP from the estate of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)