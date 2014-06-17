RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats without any changes to text)

June 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* German engineering group Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are expected to present their joint move on France’s Alstom in Paris on Monday, challenging a formal offer from General Electric.

* General Electric wants to avoid a bidding war with Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over Alstom, but it is talking to the French government about potentially changing non-price terms of the bid, a person close to GE told Reuters.

* London-listed drugmaker Shire has hired investment bank Citi as an adviser, expecting to receive takeover approaches following a wave of deals in the healthcare sector, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and CVC Capitals Partners Ltd are in advanced talks to acquire consumer marketing company Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc (ASM) for more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Bank of Communications has got potential yields of 3.45 percent for its three-year “Formosa Bond”, 3.85 percent for a five-year bond and 4.15 percent for a seven-year bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Egypt’s financial market regulator is examining share trades made by a board member at Beltone Financial two days before Beltone bid for a stake in investment bank EFG Hermes, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Swedish private firm EQT has picked Morgan Stanley and SEB to lead a stock market listing of hotel operator Scandic, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Wizz Air, central eastern Europe’s largest airline, has postponed plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange because it was unlikely to get the valuation it wanted, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.

* Discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet is exploring a sale that is expected to value the bargain retailer at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Family-owned Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics parts, is considering listing its shares on the stock market, two sources said on Monday.

* Telefonica will win EU approval for its 8.6-billion-euro ($11.7 billion) bid for KPN’s German unit E-Plus after agreeing to let smaller rivals in Germany piggyback on its mobile network, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

* RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain’s largest non-life insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an auction that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide range of suitors, people familiar with the sale process told Reuters.

* Software maker Nuance Communications Inc has held talks with potential buyers for its sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

