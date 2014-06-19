FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 19, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italy’s biggest utility Enel aims to sell assets in Eastern Europe to meet its debt reduction target, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* Taiwan’s Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd will issue $300 million worth of convertible bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* The U.S. steel industry is considering challenging a trade deal with Russia that governs imports of hot-rolled steel, potentially reviving a decades-old dispute amid mounting tensions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, two sources said.

* Lukoil is in talks with U.S. oil firm Hess Corp to buy a stake in its offshore project in Ghana, two sources close to the talks said, as part of its strategy to look beyond a closed Russian market.

* Singapore-based rubber firm Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd is in talks to buy rubber processing plants in Indonesia from privately held Lee Rubber for S$400 million to S$500 million ($320 million to $400 million), three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* General Electric will submit an improved offer for the energy businesses of French engineering group Alstom on Thursday, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate said, as GE seeks to fend off a rival proposal.

* BlackBerry Ltd is set to unveil a licensing deal with Amazon.com Inc that will allow the Canadian smartphone maker to offer about 240,000 Android apps from Amazon’s app store on BlackBerry’s new devices, according to sources.

* The successful restructuring of bankrupt oil producer Óleo e Gás Participações SA will allow Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista to move forward with plans to cut his own debt, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali could seal a deal to sell its Swiss private banking unit BSI to Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual by the end of this month, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* Boeing Co is in talks to sell 747-8 jumbo jets, the four-engine model that has struggled to attract buyers, to the commercial finance arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, three people familiar with the matter said, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1sn17uk)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.