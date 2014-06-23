Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

June 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Private equity backers including CDH are seeking up to HK$5.9 billion ($761.14 million) for the Hong Kong initial public offering of China’s Luye Pharma Group Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Central Garden & Pet Co, a pet and lawn supply company, could see an unsolicited $10 per share offer from Harbinger Group Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Three Chinese private funds are seeking up to HK$5.9 billion ($761.14 million) for the Hong Kong initial public offering of China’s Luye Pharma Group Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* British Car Auctions (BCA), the UK’s largest seller of second-hand vehicles, is lining up a team of banks for a stock market listing planned for after the summer, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported, without citing sources.

* Britain’s biggest online rail booking system Trainline is looking to list on the stock market in a move that could see the company valued at more than 400 million pounds ($680.72 million), Sky News reported.

* The founder of Lululemon Athletica has turned to Goldman Sachs as he seeks a shake-up of the yoga retailer’s board of directors and may consider options including a proxy fight or joining a private equity firm in a buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* EFG Hermes Holdings SAE, the Egyptian investment bank, is near to being hired with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) to manage the initial public offering of Edita Food Industries, which may be valued at about $300 million, three people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1iyjybe)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)