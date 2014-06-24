Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

June 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. specialty media buyout firm Providence Equity Partners LLC is in discussions to buy struggling Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Millennium BCP , is preparing to raise 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion) of capital to help it repay state loans faster, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Italy’s Banco Popolare is considering delaying a sale of bad debt until after the summer since the offers it has received are not satisfactory, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

* French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Loral Space & Communications Inc’s efforts to sell itself and its main asset, Telesat Holdings Inc, broke down after the company failed to agree on a potential $7 billion deal with the buyer group, people familiar with the matter said.

* Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC is looking to sell Berlin Packaging LLC in a deal that could value the U.S. packaging distribution company at around $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* German roofing company Braas Monier (IPO-BMBG.F) will likely sell its shares at between 24 euros and 24.50 euros ($32.58-$33.26) apiece in a stock market listing later this week, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

* Amazon.com Inc has resumed preorders of movie discs from Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros Studio as the companies are close to resolving a pricing dispute, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. authorities have sought information from Dean Foods Co and Clorox Co in connection with an insider-trading investigation of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Goldman Sachs has been hired by Shire as the London-listed drug maker confronts a takeover offer, people briefed on the matter told the New York Times. (nyti.ms/1iAzfyy)

* Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company worth $64 billion, recently explored a takeover of $34 billion Swiss rival Syngenta AG in a transaction that would have allowed the U.S. firm to move its tax location to Switzerland, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/T3k44E)

(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)