Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
June 25, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Aetna Inc, the third largest U.S. health insurer, is exploring a sale of some of Coventry Health Care Inc’s assets worth as much as $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, a year after it acquired its rival for $5.6 billion.

* One of Britain’s largest hospital chains, Spire Healthcare, is about to list on the London Stock Exchange in a float estimated to be about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Belgian nappy maker Ontex has set the price for its Brussels listing at 18 euros a share, giving the firm an equity value of 1.23 billion euros ($1.7 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak Telekom unit are likely to be fined by EU antitrust regulators for squeezing out competitors by charging unfair wholesale prices in Slovakia, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Electronics retailer Best Buy Co is looking at a sale of or partnership for its Chinese business to better focus on its U.S. business, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
