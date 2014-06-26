FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
June 26, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds items on Bridgepoint, Sobeys)

June 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* At least two other companies are considering making a bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd after buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) launched a A$1.1 billion ($1.03 billion) indicative offer, a source working on the sale told Reuters.

* Vodafone is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) bid for Spain’s largest cable operator Ono as regulators do not have competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Hedge fund Paulson & Co has amassed a large stake in Allergan Inc of more than 6 million shares and supports a deal between the Botox maker and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* U.S. fast-food chain Del Taco, which specializes in Mexican cuisine as well as American favorites like burgers and fries, is in the early stages of exploring a sale that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Private equity investor Lone Star has asked banks to pitch for roles in a planned stock market listing of its German commercial real estate group TLG Immobilien, three people familiar with the situation said.

* BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws.

* The New York Attorney General is set to file a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for misrepresenting the safety of its U.S.-based alternative trading system, or “dark pool,” to investors, according to a source.

* Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc is considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources.

* Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc is preparing to enter the low-cost carrier business in Japan as early as July with Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd, Toyo Keizai reported in its online edition.

* International Business Machines Corp’s proposed $2.3 billion sale of its low-end server business to China’s Lenovo Group is in limbo as the U.S. government investigates national security issues, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is combining its consumer retail and health care investment banking groups, the New York Times reported, citing an internal memorandum sent on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1lf6h1V)

* Investment firm Bridgepoint is looking to float its online sporting goods store Wiggle on the London Stock Exchange, Britain’s Sky News reported on Wednesday.

* Grocery chain Sobeys Inc plans to close its underperforming stores and lay off employees after its C$5.8 billion acquisition of rival Safeway Inc’s Canadian arm, the Global and Mail reported on Wednesday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
