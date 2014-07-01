FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
July 1, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Privately held senior care center operator CareOne LLC said on Monday it was working with an investment bank to explore a sale of its real estate assets in an auction that people familiar with the matter said could fetch as much as $2 billion.

* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc is in advanced talks to sell itself to casino real estate owner Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, people familiar with the situation said on Monday.

* Mexico’s telecommunications regulator has found that Carlos Slim’s fixed-line telephone company, Telmex, and pay-television provider Dish Mexico have undisclosed economic links that might breach anti-trust rules, newspaper El Financiero said on Monday.

* Europe’s largest online fashion retailer, Zalando, is considering reducing the size of its stock market listing, people familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

* Boeing and Airbus were among three bidders in South Korea’s roughly 1.4 trillion won ($1.38 billion) programme to buy four refuelling tanker aircraft, two people briefed on the matter said on Monday.

