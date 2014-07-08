Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The Vatican bank will soon hive off its investment activities and transform itself into an institution dedicated mostly to payment services for the Roman Catholic Church, Vatican sources said on Monday.

* Siemens AG is exploring a sale of its healthcare IT unit to focus on its energy and industrial businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Box Inc IPO-BOX.N, the online storage startup that filed to go public months ago, has raised $150 million in funding from private-equity firm TPG and hedge fund Coatue Management, the Wall Street Journal on Monday cited two people familiar with the matter as saying.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)