UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
July 10, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Flipkart and CIMB Group)

July 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* German lender Commerzbank AG is expected to pay between $600 million and $800 million to resolve investigations into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Indian online retailer Flipkart is in talks to raise at least $500 million, an investment round that will prepare the ground for a likely listing in the United States next year, the Economic Times reported, citing several people aware of the development. (bit.ly/U4WDZB)

* Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is seeking to acquire two lenders to create the country’s biggest bank, a source familiar with the deal said, a move that is likely to push larger rival Maybank and others in the region to bulk up too.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)

