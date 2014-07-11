FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
July 11, 2014

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest order announcements at next week’s Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Utility EnBW has agreed to buy out Eni’s 50 percent stake in a German gas grid joint venture to take full ownership, two sources familiar with the matter said, to take advantage of the stable income from regulated assets.

* Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with U.S. auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Britain’s Countryside has appointed STJ Advisors to help the homebuilder consider future options, including a potential initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* Germany’s Rheinmetall is interested in making a takeover offer for German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, which is in merger talks with French arms maker Nexter, a German paper reported citing industry sources.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)

