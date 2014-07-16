FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
July 16, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp applied for an initial public offering that is likely to value the company at over 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion), around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* U.S. buyout giant KKR & Co LP is expected to join Australia’s Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to lodge a $1 billion bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

