FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 16, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds items on Catalunya Banc, Espirito Santo, Lone Star Funds, Group Oi, Lloyds Banking, S&P and POSCO)

July 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp applied for an initial public offering that is likely to value the company at over 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion), around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* U.S. buyout giant KKR & Co LP is expected to join Australia’s Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to lodge a $1 billion bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Spain is likely to sell Catalunya Banc’s mortgage portfolio this week to either private equity firm Blackstone or a consortium led by California-based Oaktree, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Portugal’s Espirito Santo clan is preparing to file for creditor protection for one of its key holding companies, sources said on Tuesday, moving to ringfence prized assets as a deadline for a $1 billion plus debt repayment to Portugal Telecom looms.

* Global buyout firm Lone Star Funds is looking for buyers for a complex of buildings in central Tokyo after exclusive talks with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd stalled due to a legal dispute over the property’s ownership, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Some large shareholders in Grupo Oi SA could take partner Portugal Telecom SA to court if a debt investment made by the latter ends up in default, a step that could delay the companies’ planned merger, a source close to the transaction said on Tuesday.

* U.S. and British regulators are nearing a deal with Lloyds Banking Group to resolve investigations into the bank’s alleged attempts to manipulate benchmark interest rates, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

* Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services decided to settle a pending lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and is open to paying about $1 billion to settle it, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering selling as much as 49 percent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the southwestern city of Gwangyang, a company official told Reuters on Wednesday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.