#Funds News
July 18, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

* Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP are in talks to settle a U.S. lawsuit accusing them of conspiring not to outbid each other and other buyout firms on takeovers of companies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar)

