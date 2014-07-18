FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
July 18, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds items on Fujitsu, Shire, Fiat Chrysler, Advanstar, Bingham McCutchen, Sycamore Partners, ZF Friedrichshafen and Asciano)

July 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

* Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP are in talks to settle a U.S. lawsuit accusing them of conspiring not to outbid each other and other buyout firms on takeovers of companies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Shire Plc and U.S. drugmaker Abbvie Inc plan to announce a $53 billion merger as soon as Friday morning, two people said on Thursday.

* Fiat Chrysler has denied a magazine report saying it’s in merger talks with Volkswagen, while the German carmaker said it had no takeovers on its agenda.

* Privately held U.S. event marketing company Advanstar, which puts on trade shows in industries such as fashion and healthcare, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $900 million, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* In the latest sign of financial pressures in the legal industry, the 123-year-old Boston law firm Bingham McCutchen is seeking a merger with another top U.S. firm and has reached out to at least four in the past three months, sources told Reuters.

* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks with regional discount store operator Fred’s Inc about a potential takeover, according to people familiar with the matter.

* German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG can raise its bid for U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp to as much as $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Australia’s Asciano Ltd said it is in talks to sell a stake in its ports and logistics business, with media reporting state-run China Merchants Group Ltd is interested and that a deal may be worth up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion).

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
