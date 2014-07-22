Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling on Monday met with former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer to discuss a possible settlement over Sterling’s opposition to the $2 billion sale of the basketball team, a source close to the case said.

* Club Mediterranee’s board of directors will meet on Friday to decide whether to back a takeover offer for the holidays group from top shareholder Andrea Bonomi, according to a source close to the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)

