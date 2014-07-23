Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italy’s Banca Carige has postponed a decision on the sale of its insurance assets until Thursday, a source close to the bank said, after a media report about an offer from a German insurer pushed shares in the mid-sized lender higher on Tuesday.

* WH Group Ltd is set to raise $2.05 billion in a scaled-down Hong Kong initial public offering, a person with direct knowledge said on Tuesday, the Chinese pork producer’s second attempt to list this year after investors rebuffed a pricier deal.

* PetSmart Inc has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to evaluate a range of alternatives, including a leveraged share buyback and a potential deal with private equity, according to people familiar with the matter.

* David Herzberg, global head of equities at BTG Pactual Asset Management, has left the Brazilian firm after almost three years on the job, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

* Brazil’s central bank is likely to approve a request by state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal to book 28 billion reais ($12.6 billion) in hybrid securities as common equity before the year-end, sources said, a move that should help allay capital concerns at the nation’s No. 1 mortgage lender.

* A plan to restructure Malaysian Airlines could be announced as early as the end of August, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, after one of its planes crashed in Ukraine in the second disaster to hit the carrier this year.

* Indian generics firm Lupin, some U.S. drugmakers looking for a tax-saving deal in Europe and private equity funds are planning to bid for a range of older drugs being auctioned by GlaxoSmithKline, five sources familiar with the matter said.

