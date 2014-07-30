Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* New York’s banking regulator is seeking to place government monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc as part of its investigation into the foreign-exchange market, a person familiar with the matter said.

* A June 30 debt interest payment made by Argentina in defiance of a U.S. court ruling is still held in the Buenos Aires account of trustee agent Bank of New York Mellon, a source at the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Italy’s No. 2 utility Edison, a unit of France’s EDF, and Italian infrastructure fund F2i have signed a deal to form a new renewable energy group, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

* Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation’s largest foreign lender, is in the final stages of negotiations to create a joint venture with consumer lender Banco Bonsucesso SA, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

* Italy’s Poste Italiane will invest 65 million euros ($87 million) into troubled flagship carrier Alitalia as part of a deal with banks meant to pave the way for a tie-up with Etihad Airways, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

* The long-anticipated merger of Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc is not expected to occur before September, with the companies continuing due diligence and preparing a detailed case for a deal before U.S. regulators, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Awas, the aircraft leasing company owned by British private equity firm Terra Firma, is working on a break-up that could value the Dublin-based lessor at roughly $13 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Commodity trader Glencore is trying to sell some of its inland grain silos in strife-torn Ukraine, due to a change in grains storage and transport trends which is making them redundant, sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)