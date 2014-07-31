UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Rosneft, NH Hoteles and Snapchat)

* AMC Networks Inc, a U.S. media company that owns cable channels, is in talks to buy a stake in BBC America, BBC Worldwide’s U.S. channel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* European private equity firm Charterhouse is readying the sale of UK skincare company Deb Group this year in a deal worth about 500 million pounds ($845 million) including debt, four sources with knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday.

* Troubled life insurer and annuity provider The Phoenix Companies Inc has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Sandler O‘Neill and Partners to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in advanced talks to acquire U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for nearly $12 billion, in a deal that would create an automotive supply powerhouse, people familiar with the matter said.

* Italy’s UniCredit SpA will receive three binding offers on Wednesday to buy up to 50 percent of its asset management unit Pioneer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

* Russia has not ditched plans to sell off its stakes in top oil producer Rosneft and banking group VTB, even if they are subject to sanctions by the United States, news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the privatisation watchdog.

* Spain’s NH Hoteles said in a statement on Wednesday that it is in exclusive talks over the sale of its luxury Sotogrande development in southern Spain, sending shares 2 percent higher.

* Snapchat, an app that lets users send messages that disappear after a few seconds, is in talks with investors, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, for financing that could value the company at $10 billion, Bloomberg reported.

